MFL CEO speculated to step down amid controversy

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Football League (MFL) chief executive officer is reportedly set to leave his position as his contract approaches its end on August 30.

According to New Straits Times, Datuk Stuart Ramalingam’s departure speculation comes amidst the controversy surrounding the recent sanctions imposed on Selangor FC after their withdrawal from the Charity Shield match on May 10.

Sources suggest that he has chosen not to renew his contract.

However, it remains unclear whether this decision is linked to the punitive measures against Selangor FC.

In a message to the media, the CEO himself addressed the rumours, stating, “My media friends, many are contacting me about the recent rumours of my position.

“All I can say for now is that I am committed to MFL and discussions are on-going pertaining to my contract that ends in August.

“Do note that anything official on this will be announced in due course and for now I am still committed to my role.

“Thank you very much for your messages and concern.”