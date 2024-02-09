MH66 technical issues: MOT to wait for full report from MAB

PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry (MOT) is waiting for the full report from regarding the diversion of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH66 early this morning from Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB).

Its minister, Anthony Loke said he has contacted MAB over the incident that is believed to have been due to technical issues and sought an explanation.

“I have contacted them (MAB). So, we will wait for the full report about the technical issue. I have asked MAB to issue a statement on the matter,” he said at a media conference after the Conference on Asia Road Safety (CARS) here today.

Local media reported on the diversion of Flight MH66, which was forced to return to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 today.

MAB subsequently confirmed that the aircraft was Flight MH66, which took off at 11.50 pm yesterday for Incheon International Airport, South Korea, and that it had returned back to KLIA due to technical issues.

The aircraft landed safely at KLIA Terminal 1 at 1.30 am, while the flight to Incheon was rescheduled to operate as Flight MH66D, scheduled for takeoff at 8 pm later tonight.