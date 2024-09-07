MHO urges MOH to investigate fake medical practitioner

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) today urged the Health Ministry (MOH) to promptly investigate a fake medical practitioner, believed to be a foreign national, and his beauty clinics operating in the federal capital and Johor.

MHO secretary-general Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim called for action following an incident involving a victim who underwent a RM23,400 breast surgery on June 21, 2022.

Hishamuddin said the victim, known as Alice, was enticed by attractive offers on social media, which led her to trust an unlicenced aesthetic medical service centre for the surgery. Unfortunately, she suffered pain after the procedure.

“After consulting several relevant agencies we’ve hit a dead end. We have no choice but to refer the case to the Health Minister.

“What we seek is appropriate action against this fake medical practitioner. We urge an investigation and the necessary penalties for providing services that should only be done by licenced practitioners.”

Hishamuddin said this to reporters after accompanying the 33-year-old victim to submit a complaint letter to N Balasundaram, the Health Minister’s special duties officer, at the MOH lobby today.

The victim had earlier lodged complaints with the Malaysian Medical Association, the MOH’s Private Medical Practice Division and the Royal Malaysia Police last year, but no action was take