Missing restaurant worker in Gemas believed to be depressed

SEREMBAN: A restaurant assistant believed to be suffering from depression has been reported missing after being untraceable for several days and not returning home in Gemas.

Tampin district police chief Supt Amiruddien Sariman identified the missing person as Mohd Farid Zulkafli, 36.

He said Mohd Farid’s elder sister lodged a police report on his disappearance at about 4 pm yesterday.

“According to her, Mohd Farid left his house in Taman Pinggiran Felda Sungai Kelamah, Gemas at 6 am last Wednesday to go to work,” he said in a statement today.

He said Mohd Farid is about 1.56 metres tall and slim, with short black hair, and was wearing a blue Barisan Nasional T-shirt and black slacks when last seen.

Anyone with information about the man should contact investigating officer ASP Mohd Rodzi Md Saad at 07-9481221, the Tampin district police operations room at 06-4431999 or any nearby police station.