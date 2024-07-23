Missing six-year-old girl found safe at budget hotel in Selangor

JOHOR BAHRU: The six-year-old girl who was reported missing believed abducted at a shopping mall in Iskandar Puteri on Saturday was found safe and sound at a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor early this morning.

Johor Police chief CP M. Kumar said Albertine Leo Jia Hui was rescued at 4.45 am by a team of officers from the Johor and Bukit Aman Commercial Criminal Investigation Departments.

He said police also arrested a 31-year-old local man found with her.

“The girl is safe, there are no (visible) physical injuries so far and she has been sent to a hospital for a medical examination,” Kumar told a press conference here today.

He said the motive for the abduction is still under investigation as the victim’s family did not receive a call from any party asking for ransom.

Kumar, in the meantime, said the arrest of the man in Selangor brings the total to five individuals who have been detained relating to the case so far and all of them have no family ties with the child.

He said two men and two women aged 28 to 55 were arrested around Iskandar Puteri yesterday and remanded for four days starting today, while the man arrested in Batang Kali will be taken to Johor for further investigation.

Kumar said further investigations are being done in accordance with Section 365 of the Penal Code and Section 14 (a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.