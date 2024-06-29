MITI minister urges broader industry support for local talent development

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to produce more local talent should be supported not only by the high-tech industry but also intensified across various sectors to ensure the country’s economic growth, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

During an official visit to several electrical and electronic (E&E) and semiconductor facilities in Penang today, the minister noted that these companies were actively supporting the development of science, technology, engineering and mathematics talent, as well as technical and vocational education and training.

“We aim for various industries to support these efforts to boost Malaysia’s industrial sector,“ he said after the visit, emphasising that nurturing talent is a national responsibility.

Earlier, Tengku Zafrul visited Motorola Solutions, Abbott Medical Devices, Pentamaster and UWC Bhd facilities.

He said there is a need for the industry to be more proactive in raising awareness about the numerous job opportunities in the high-tech sector.

“For example, through the National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS), we are targeting 60,000 skilled workers in technology and engineering to attract high-quality investments that create high-income jobs,“ he said.

During the visit, Tengku Zafrul observed the companies’ progress in supporting the New Industrial Master Plan and their readiness to achieve the NSS targets.

The NSS, launched last month, focuses on sectors including E&E, with Penang as the hub for the country’s semiconductor industry.