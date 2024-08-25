MITI plays key role in national unity by spearheading investment initiatives - Tengku Zafrul

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 (Bernama) -- The Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI) is pivotal in strengthening national unity by driving efforts to attract and secure investments for the country.

Citing investment examples, MITI Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said the ministry will ensure that each of the billions in investments brought into the country will result in prosperity that can be felt by all levels of society.

He said this while speaking at a solo exhibition by Muhamad Zaim titled “Resolute”.

The minister said the art exhibition emphasises the importance of unity, strength, and national pride as the pillars of a strong Malaysia.

“A country that is independent, free, and sovereign can easily be empowered to build wealth and prosperity for its people.

“For me, freedom in Malaysia means that no matter where we come from, what our race is, or where we are in life, we need to be treated as ‘free’ or ‘Merdeka’, so that we can build our prosperity,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said the exhibition conveys an important message: without unity, it is indeed difficult to build a strength that can be proud of and to build a strong, prosperous, and sovereign Malaysia.

Tengku Zafrul also cited his first book, “Weathering the Economic Storm”, which discusses the Responsive, Responsible, and Reformist approach.

He said that good governments must be “Responsive” to the needs of all their people – nurses, teachers, artists, and others – to enable everyone to contribute to achieving the country’s MADANI vision in their unique way.

“This must always be coupled with the need to be “Responsible” – to do the right thing to fulfil the dreams, aspirations, and potential of the rakyat.

“Finally, we must also be “Reformist” to ensure Malaysia can continue to prosper for future generations,” he said.