MKMPK agrees to implement National Food Analysis Lab Holistic Framework

PUTRAJAYA: The 17th National Food and Nutrition Safety Council (MKMPK) meeting today gave the green light for the proposal to implement the National Food Analysis Laboratory Holistic Framework over the next 10 years.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said the framework aims, among other things, to enhance Malaysia’s food analysis capabilities and prepare the country to face the food security crisis.

“This will be achieved through the development of (food) analytical capabilities and by improving the analysts’ competency, and employing cutting-edge technology,” he told reporters after chairing the 17th MKMPK meeting today.

Chaired by the Minister of Health, the MKMPK serves as the highest advisory body to the government on matters related to national food safety and nutrition.

The MKMPK was established to strengthen cooperation and coordination among all agencies involved in the food supply chain, addressing new challenges in local, regional, and international food safety and nutrition.

Dzulkefly also said that the meeting agreed to enhance the implementation of calorie labeling on menus in food outlets, particularly in restaurant chains across the country.

Citing a study conducted in Putrajaya from June to November 2023 on calorie labeling, he said that three out of five respondents were aware of or read the calorie content displayed, and 98.6 per cent expressed support if the government expanded the initiative.

“Calorie labeling helps consumers make more informed decisions about their calorie intake and encourages the food service industry to reformulate their menus,” he said.

Among those present at the 17th MKMPK meeting were representatives from the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers, the Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations, the Nutrition Society Malaysia, and the Malaysian Association for the Study of Obesity.

In conjunction with the 17th MKMPK meeting, Dzulkefly launched the Aspirasi Pemakanan Rakyat (ASPERA) initiative, aimed at gathering information, suggestions and ideas from all levels of society for the formulation of the National Plan of Action for Nutrition of Malaysia IV 2026-2030.

The ASPERA portal is accessible at https://sites.google.com/moh.gov.my/aspera/laman-utama, and the public is invited to visit and submit their suggestions or ideas from today until Dec 31, 2024.