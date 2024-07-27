MMEA cripple attempt to smuggle 2,400 kg of anchovies to the Philippines

SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) crippled an attempt to smuggle 2,400 kilograms of anchovies by sea to Taganak, Philippines, after intercepting a boat at Pulau Berhala here on Thursday, and detaining the skipper of the boat.

Sandakan Zone MMEA director captain (maritime) Muhamad Suhairy Hussain said the agency’s patrol boat managed to intercept the suspicious vessel during an operation at 1.5 nautical miles north of Pulau Berhala, off Sandakan waters, at 9.40am.

“An inspection revealed that the boat registered under a fishing licence was laden with 30 sacks of dried anchovies and believed to be bound to the Philippines. The 57-year-old skipper of the boat who holds a permanent resident identification card was detained for investigations,“ he said in a statement here today.

According to Muhamad Suhairy, the boat and 2400kg of anchovies (all worth RM29,000) were seized and the case investigated under the Customs Act 1967 for attempting to smuggle out controlled items without authorisation or permit and under the Sabah Ports and Harbours Enactment 2002 for violating licence conditions.

He also urged members of the public to inform the MMEA if they came across any illegal activities carried out in their area or at sea by contacting the Sandakan Zone Maritime Operations Centre at 089-229504 or MERS 999.