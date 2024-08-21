MMEA helps resolve conflict between fishermen’s groups

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has taken the strategic cooperation approach to help resolve the over 20 years of conflict between fishermen engaging in trawl fishery and coastal fishermen in the state regarding fishing area encroachment.

Its Penang director, Maritime Captain Razali Kasim, said they met with the groups today to ensure they understand the fishing conditions in the designated areas.

He said that, according to the regulations, trawlers are prohibited within five nautical miles of the shore and that the violation of this regulation affected coastal fishermen who struggled to find a decent catch.

“Finally, last month we obtained an agreement from Penang Trawl Fishermen’s Association that they will not fish in areas less than five nautical miles from the shore,” he told reporters following discussions between the two groups of fishermen.

Also present were Penang Fishermen’s Association Mahadi Md Rodzi and Penang Trawl Fishermen’s Association chairman Tan How Chai and their members.

Razali said since last month, no encroachment cases have been reported, adding that MMEA will take strict action against those found violating the regulations.