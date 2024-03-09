MMEA to increase assets, use modern technology to curb intrusions into country’s waters

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will implement strategies such as increasing sea and air assets, boosting manpower, and using the latest technology to counter intrusions into the country’s waters.

Its Maritime Enforcement and Coordination Division director, Maritime First Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah said the strategies are part of the MMEA’s mitigation measures to ensure the safety of the country’s waters.

“As a result of patrols and operations conducted throughout the country’s waters, the MMEA recorded 434 cases of foreign fishing vessels intruding into Malaysian waters from 2020 to July 2024. This includes vessels from Vietnam (308), Indonesia (81), Thailand (35), and China (10).

“Of the total cases of foreign fishing vessels intruding into Malaysian waters, 3,694 foreign fishermen were detained from 2020 to July 2024 for various offences,” he said in a statement here today.

In addition, Mohd Zawawi said the government through the Home Ministry (KDN) would acquire four Augusta Westland AW189 medium lift helicopters for the MMEA to enhance air monitoring in Malaysia’s maritime zone, particularly in the border areas and in Sabah and Sarawak.

In response to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail’s desire for the KDN to help maintain Malaysia’s top 10 ranking in the Global Peace Index, Mohd Zawawi said the MMEA will ensure that the security of the country’s waters remains at an optimal level.

He said this would ensure safe navigation for commercial ships passing through Malaysian waters and enable economic activities to continue smoothly, alleviating concerns among local fishermen and commercial boat operators.

“Enhanced security can also attract more foreign investors, given that Malaysia is recognised as one of the safest countries in the world,” he said.