MMEA to make waves at National Day parade with officers, celebrities lineup

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (APMM) is set to make a splash at the National Day 2024 parade at Dataran Putrajaya tomorrow, showcasing an impressive lineup of 404 officers alongside three popular local celebrities.

Its acting director-general Vice Admiral Datuk Saiful Lizan Ibrahim said the agency’s parade contingent will feature celebrities Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jasmin and Radin Amir Affendy.

In a statement today, Saiful Lizan highlighted that MMEA will showcase an array of assets, including the Bot Perkasa 35, Bot Benteng 1, Bot Petir 83, Mobile Surveillance Unit (MSU) and an AS365 N3 Dauphin helicopter, which will perform an aerial flypast alongside other security air assets.

He said MMEA’s involvement in the National Day parade is intended to raise public awareness of the agency’s role while also encouraging qualified youth to consider careers in maritime enforcement.

“As part of the security cluster, MMEA is dedicated to safeguarding Malaysia’s waters, reinforcing the message that ‘Safety is Non-Negotiable’.

“This participation also exemplifies the strong patriotism within MMEA, with its members always prepared to serve and defend our nation’s waters,“ Saiful Lizan added.