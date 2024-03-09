MOE, Sarawak JKR urged to expedite construction of SK Kampong Baru Kapit

KAPIT: The Public Works Department of Sarawak (JKR Sarawak) and the Education Ministry (MoE) Malaysia (KPM) are urged to take necessary steps to expedite the completion of the Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampong Baru Kapit construction project.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said that the delay in completing the project has caused concern among parents who had to wait longer before they can send their children back to the school.

“I have met with representatives of the contractor for the project and expressed dissatisfaction with their work, which has inconvenienced many parties, especially the students,” he said in a statement today.

Nanta, who visited the sick projects yesterday, said the process of appointing a new contractor for the project was underway.

The Kapit MP, who also visited the Kapit District Education Office before returning to Kuala Lumpur, was informed that there are 49 schools in Kapit, with 45 of them primary schools.

Out of these, 14 dilapidated schools in Kapit, Song, and Belaga have been selected by JKR Sarawak for repair involving a cost of RM2.2 million.

Work has commenced at five primary schools and two secondary schools.