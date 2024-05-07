MOH updates HSO requirements, face mask guidelines effective July 15

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry (MOH) has updated the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) requirements and face mask guidelines, effective July 15.

In a statement today the ministry said individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be treated like those with other respiratory infections and will no longer receive an HSO.

“However, they can still spread the infection and are encouraged to stay home, avoid close interactions, and practice preventive measures if they must go out.

“If symptoms persist or worsen, individuals should seek examination and treatment at a nearby health facility. Sick leave certificates and hospital referrals will be based on the attending medical officer’s assessment,“ the statement read.

Close contacts of COVID-19 cases are encouraged to monitor their symptoms and health and If symptoms persist or worsen, they should seek medical attention.

In addition, positive COVID-19 cases no longer need to report their status in the MySejahtera app.

Meanwhile, MOH said the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Epidemiology Week (EW) 26/2024 from June 23-29 decreased by 77.9 per cent to 3,810 cases from 17,256 cases in EW 1/2024 from Jan 1-6.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities dropped from 22 cases in EW 1/2024 to zero cases in EW 26/2024, a 100 per cent reduction.

Currently, no new variant has been detected in Malaysia. The Omicron variant remains prevalent, with its subvariants classified as Variant of Concern (VOC), Variant of Interest (VOI) and Variant Under Monitoring (VUM).

“As of June 29, 2024, a total of 854 cumulative cases of Currently Circulating Variants of Interest (VOI) have been reported: 581 cases of JN.1 and sublineages (68pct); 233 cases of EG.5 and sublineages (27.3 pct); and 40 cases of BA.2.86 and sublineages (4.7pct),” the statement read.