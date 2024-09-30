Mohamad’s statement at UNGA reflects Malaysia’s firm stand on universal issues - Saifuddin Nasution

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan’s statement at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York reflects Malaysia’s firmness and consistency on various universal issues including justice for Palestine.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said such statements are crucial for seizing the opportunity to express Malaysia’s views and stance on the international stage regarding various emerging issues that require attention.

“The statement by Tok Mad (Mohamad) reflects the entire content of the government’s position. Yes, this is our (Malaysia) stand.

“We understand that international issues are very dynamic, but the most important thing is our firmness and consistency in using the UN forum to voice our views,” he said at a press conference at the ministry’s monthly assembly here today.

At the UN General Assembly (UNGA), Malaysia expressed a firm stance on issues such as veto power, Islamophobia, and Palestine.”

Malaysia also made a strong appeal for the full implementation of Resolution ES-10/24, urging the UN Security Council (UNSC) to act decisively to stop Israel’s illegal occupation of the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT) for the sake of justice for the Palestinian people.

In another development, Saifuddin Nasution hoped the debate on constitutional amendments related to citizenship will be given priority at the Dewan Rakyat session which will begin on Oct 14.

“During the last Dewan Rakyat session, I had tabled it for the second reading, but the Dewan Rakyat session was postponed for another meeting agenda. We hope that the matter will be given priority at the coming Parliament session,” he said.

Last March 27, Saifuddin Nasution was reported to have said that the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2024 is proof of the government’s commitment to deal with issues related to the granting of citizenship.