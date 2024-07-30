Mohd Azmawi Fikri’s performance to be monitored by UMNO top leadership - Ahmad Zahid

GUA MUSANG: UMNO top leadership will continue to monitor Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani if ​​he wins the Nenggiri state by-election next month.

UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said he had instructed the Kelantan UMNO Youth leader to go to every village in the state constituency to learn about the problems and attend to the needs of the people.

“When the time comes and he is elected as our assemblyman, I will personally monitor his performance.

“I have also instructed him to go down to every corner of the village, every area of ​​KESEDAR (South Kelantan Development Board), every Orang Asli area, every traditional village and FELDA areas to attend to the needs of the people. He must not sit around in air-conditioned places.

“If he is not working hard enough, then he can forget about seeking reelection, I’ll make sure of that!” he said when launching the Development Plan for the Rural Development Centre, Sungai Asap, KESEDAR, here, today.

The by-election was called after the Kelantan State Assembly speaker was informed that the Nenggiri assemblyman Mohd Azizi Abu Naim had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13, hence leaving the seat vacant.

The Election Commission has set Aug 17 for polling, with nomination day on Aug 3 and early voting on Aug 13.