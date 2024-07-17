MOHE expresses appreciation for Rahmah Prepaid Student Package

PUTRAJAYA: The Higher Education Ministry (MOHE) has expressed appreciation to the Communications Ministry for the Rahmah Prepaid Student Package announced yesterday.

“On behalf of MOHE, I extend my appreciation to the government, the Ministry of Communications, the involved telcos, and all parties who are always concerned about helping to lighten the burden of students,” said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir in a statement here today.

Zambry said the strategic cooperation forged with the service providers aligns with the MADANI government’s intention to address the rising cost of living, particularly in assisting students to obtain better communication and internet coverage during their studies.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil yesterday announced the Rahmah Student Prepaid Package at a price not exceeding RM30 with a minimum starting data of 30GB valid for 180 days, specifically for secondary school leavers who are pursuing their studies at selected public institutions of higher learning and public skills training institutions.

He said the package could be subscribed from August 16 through CelcomDigi, Maxis, U Mobile, TM Tech, and YTL Communications (YES).