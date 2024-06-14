MOSTI to ensure AI infrastructure, policies in place - Chang

KUALA LUMPUR: The government through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) will ensure the necessary infrastructure, policies and incentives are in place to promote artificial intelligence (AI) development and adoption in the country.

Its minister Chang Lih Kang said the effort is in line with MADANI’s economic value to improve people’s living standards that support the growth of digital-based industries and innovation.

“This, in turn, will create better job opportunities while also developing local workforce skills for high-income jobs to drive the development and use of AI for Malaysia’s economic and social benefits.”

He said this in his speech at the Seminar on Empowering Communities With AI: Unlocking Potential Through Technology jointly organised by MIMOS Bhd and Phison Electronics Corporation (Phison) here today.

In conjunction with the event, Chang said the partnership between MIMOS and Phison would provide advanced training and hands-on experience, equipping our workforce with the capabilities necessary to excel in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

“By fostering a deeper understanding and proficiency in AI technologies, we are not only building a stronger, more competitive workforce but also paving the way for innovation and growth within Malaysia’s tech ecosystem,” he added.

On April 23, MIMOS, an innovation centre in semiconductors, microelectronics and ICT technologies under MOSTI and Phison, a global leader in NAND flash controllers and storage solutions, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation aimed to advance AI-driven model training in Malaysia.

The strategic collaboration will address the critical need for AI applications in safeguarding confidential information while boosting competitiveness for Malaysian businesses.