Motorists hoped to provide constructive feedback on bus lane at Jalan Klang Lama - Exco

SHAH ALAM: Motorists travelling along Jalan Klang Lama, where a trial bus lane was implemented since Aug 15, are hoped to provide their cooperation and feedback throughout the trial duration of the trial.

Selangor Investment, Commerce and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said the effort suited the state government’s intention under the suggested enactment of the Klang Raya Valley administration to speed up the transition of public transport use in Petaling Jaya, Subang Jaya, Shah Alam and Klang.

“Realising the success of bus lane projects at the Jalan Ampang and Jalan Genting Klang corridors with 27 per cent and 42 per cent since last year, the state government believes a third corridor will produce a positive impact and achieve the desired goal,” he said in a statement here today.

The Kinrara assemblyman added that the third corridor would be a route starting from Jalan Puchong to Jalan Klang Lama, near Jalan Halimahton, and was confident that the service would benefit nearby areas, especially Taman Kinrara, Bandar Kinrara and Bandar Puchong Jaya.

“The state government always support efforts to strengthen public transport like the bus lane initiative and is committed to facilitating bus lanes in corridors that have connectivity in Selangor such as Jalan Puchong and Jalan Ampang,” he said.

Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus), the operator of the Rapid KL bus and MRT transit bus service, previously announced in a statement that it would implement a trial bus lane along Jalan Klang Lama with the assistance of Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) starting from Aug 15.