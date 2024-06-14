Myanmar man with yaba pills worth over RM7,000 arrested

KOTA BHARU: Police arrested a Myanmar man and seized 530 yaba pills, estimated to be worth RM7,950, in Pasir Puteh yesterday.

Pasir Puteh police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said the 30-year-old suspect was apprehended at a fishing jetty at 7.30 pm.

He said the pills were discovered in the suspect’s clothing.

“The unemployed man also tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said in a statement today.

Zaizul said the man has been remanded for seven days until June 20, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.