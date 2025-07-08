Local film earnings surge to RM162.89 million by mid-2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian film industry has recorded a remarkable performance, generating RM162.89 million in box office revenue by June 30, exceeding last year’s total earnings.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching revealed that 39 feature films contributed to this achievement, compared to RM125.28 million in 2024 and RM102.66 million in 2023.

The animated film Ejen Ali The Movie 2 emerged as a major success, earning RM55.2 million domestically and attracting 200,000 viewers in Indonesia within its first week. Teo highlighted this as proof of Malaysia’s growing influence in international cinema.

The 34th Malaysian Film Festival (FFM34) is set to feature over 60 competing films across 30 categories, with submissions open until July 18. A new award, the Best Action and Stunt Award, will recognise the efforts of professionals in high-risk filmmaking.

Teo emphasised that FFM34 is more than an awards ceremony, serving as a platform for cultural diplomacy and industry growth. The event will take place on November 8 at the Seri Angkasa Auditorium, Angkasapuri Kota Media, under the theme Karya Kreatif, Sinema Dinamik. - Bernama