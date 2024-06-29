MyInvois portal is now accessible - IRB

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board’s (IRB) portal, MyInvois, can now be accessed to issue and send e-Invoices.

A statement issued by the board today stated that the availability of the MyInvois portal proves the agency’s commitment to ensuring the implementation of e-Invois runs smoothly, especially among Phase 1 taxpayers who are required to use it from Aug 1.

“Through this latest development, taxpayers can submit e-Invoices to the IRB through two methods, namely Application Programming Interface (API) Integration (for companies having their own software systems) and the MyInvois portal which can be accessed for free at https://mytax. hasil.gov.my,“ it said.

It said the e-Invois General Guidelines (Version 3.0) and e-Invois Specific Guidelines (Version 2.2) have been uploaded on the e-Invois Micro Site on the IRB portal via the link https://www.hasil.gov.my /e-invoicing for reference and guidance to taxpayers.

“Software Development Kit (SDK) Version 1.0 has also been updated with the latest function which is digital signature verification,“ read the statement.

The government intends to implement e-Invoicing in stages to improve the efficiency of tax administration management in Malaysia, in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan, where one of the main focuses is to strengthen digital service infrastructure and digitalise tax administration.

E-Invoicing will also enable near-real-time transaction verification and storage, catering for business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-government (B2G) transactions.