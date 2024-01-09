MyPPP’s appeal to be presented at BN supreme council for consideration - Ahmad zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The People’s Progressive Party’s (MyPPP) appeal to rejoin the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition will be brought to the BN Supreme Council for consideration, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said that MyPPP leaders made the appeal after the Registrar of Societies (ROS) recognised the validity of the party’s Supreme Council members on April 11, last year.

“The BN Supreme Council will discuss and consider both the appeal itself and the court’s decision regarding MyPPP’s legitimacy at the upcoming meeting,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the 71st MyPPP Annual General Assembly at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here today.

Also present were BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and MyPPP acting president Datuk Dr J Liga Bala Mohan.

The Deputy Prime Minister also noted that MyPPP’s appeal must be unanimously approved by the BN Supreme Council to be accepted.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Zahid pledged his support for MyPPP’s appeal, emphasising that the party had never officially left the coalition, even during BN’s difficult period after the 14th General Election in 2018.

“Let us move past the challenges that once overshadowed the party,” he said.

Previously, Ahmad Zahid reportedly said that MyPPP’s current status with BN is as a ‘Friend of BN’ party.

Established in 1953, MyPPP now has 320,000 members, across 119 divisions and 3,119 branches.

The Registrar of Societies (ROS) deregistered MyPPP on Jan 14, 2019, following a leadership dispute between the late Datuk Seri Maglin Dennis D’Cruz and Tan Sri M Kayveas.

The five-year crisis ended on April 11, 2023, when the Home Ministry approved MyPPP’s appeal against deregistration, and confirmed the legitimacy of the party’s Supreme Council, which had elected D’Cruz as its president.