NADI will improve standard of living of local community - MCMC

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) smart services, implemented through the MADANI Community in every state constituency, aim to improve the standard of living for the local community.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said that this initiative will also add value to the well-being of the community.

“The existing programmes at NADI have been reorganised by MCMC, and are guided by five main thrusts: entrepreneurship, lifelong learning, self-well-being, awareness, and government initiatives.

“This reorganisation is intended to empower the community, and ensure access and equal opportunities to meet the specific needs of the local population,” it said in a statement, today.

Additionally, the initiative is part of an effort to enhance NADI’s function, which now focuses on providing internet access collectively and serving as a centre for disseminating the latest and most accurate information, particularly regarding government initiatives and their benefits for the people.

“As of June 30, a total of 75 NADIs have been operating in Perak, with four new NADIs established under the ‘1 DUN (state constituency) 1 NADI’ initiative,” it said.

This smart service initiative is a result of the MADANI Digital Economy Centre Conference, held on Nov 29, 2023, and this digital service is provided in all NADIs nationwide.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim officially launched NADI in Kampung Dato’ Ahmad Said Tambahan 2, in Ipoh, Perak, today.

At the event, Communications Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, said that the initiative typically benefits the community within a 3 to 4-kilometre radius of the physical centre, in addition to collaboration with JaPen (Department of Information) and the MADANI Community.