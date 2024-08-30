National Day 2024 celebration continues to reflect Malaysia MADANI’s aspirations

PUTRAJAYA: The National Day 2024 celebration tomorrow will further embody Malaysia MADANI’s vision by enhancing unity among the nation’s diverse communities and deepening the people’s sense of patriotism.

With the theme Malaysia MADANI: Jiwa Merdeka, this year’s event will highlight the spirit of togetherness across all segments of society, reflecting the holistic unity of a developed and progressive nation that safeguards its diverse populace and fosters a shared national identity.

The grand celebration at Dataran Putrajaya will feature a parade and procession involving over 17,000 participants, 59 contingents, 24 marching bands and 439 military assets.

A notable highlight this year is the Malaysian MADANI Community Contingent, led by the Ministry of National Unity. This contingent, the longest in the parade, will be adorned in traditional ethnic attire, complete with intricate accessories, vividly representing the nation’s rich cultural diversity.

Comprising 800 participants, the contingent will showcase its uniqueness through props and special performances symbolising community unity. Highlights will include kompang ensembles, chinggay, dragon and lion dances, peacock dance, horse parades and Bajau warriors, each adding to the celebration’s vibrant tapestry.

The Malaysia MADANI Community Contingent is one of seven key components in this year’s parade, alongside the Wellbeing and Security Contingent, the Nationhood Contingent, the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) Contingent, the GLC and GLIC Contingent, the Creative Industry and Broadcasting Contingent, and the National Sports Contingent.

A standout feature is the Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang (KMJG) Contingent, comprising 67 vehicles. This contingent marks the 67th National Day with participants from diverse backgrounds, including public and private sector employees.

The KMJG convoy has covered 8,551 kilometres with 162 stops across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, and will continue its mission to promote patriotism until Malaysia Day on Sept 16 in Kota Kinabalu.

For the first time, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) parade will be led by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, highlighting the commitment of PDRM’s leadership and adding a special touch to the National Day parade.

As always, the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will captivate the skies over Putrajaya with a dynamic air show featuring Sukhoi SU-30s, F/A-18D Hornets and Hawk MK 208 jets.

In addition, a high-energy unarmed combat performance by 250 members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will dazzle spectators.

The celebrations will conclude with a dance performance titled Cuci Rasuah, dedicated to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s anti-corruption efforts.