National Day: MMEA introduces six variations of its uniforms

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) unveiled six variations of its uniforms to the public for the first time as part of the 67th National Day celebration.

Its Maritime Enforcement and Coordination Division director, Maritime First Admiral Mohd Zawawi Abdullah, said that the demonstration of the uniforms, which included the ‘Empat Alfa’ and ‘Empat Bravo’, aimed to educate the public about the agency’s roles and responsibilities in safeguarding the security and sovereignty of the country’s waters.

“This is the first time these uniforms have been publicly displayed. It is important for people to see the various types of gear used for different tasks,” he said.

“This also provides a clearer understanding of MMEA’s role in safeguarding our maritime security,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Zawawi said that this year’s parade also featured marine assets, including three locally built types of boats: the Perkasa 35, Benteng 1, and Petir 83.

He explained that the Perkasa 35 boats are equipped with three 350HP Suzuki DF350A engines, allowing them to operate up to 300 nautical miles from the country’s waters at speeds of up to 47 knots. These boats are primarily used for interception and rescue missions organized from the MMEA main base.

The Benteng 1 boats, utilised during the ‘Ops Benteng’ to prevent migrant entry, are Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) assigned to the agency’s special operations unit. The 12.5-metre long boats, capable of reaching speeds up to 60 knots, are designated for the elite Special Action Team.

Meanwhile, the Petir 83 boats are powered by two 300 HP VERADO 4-stroke engines, can achieve speeds of 50 knots and are used for interception and rescue missions.

Also highlighted was the Mobile Surveillance Unit (MSU), a mobile radar system which detects suspicious activity in areas not covered by the Malaysian Maritime Surveillance System (SWASLA).

He said that this year’s assets were more advanced than those of the previous year, reflecting Malaysia’s maritime agility and bolstering public confidence in MMEA’s ability to perform its duties, particularly in national waters.

“This also demonstrates the high commitment of MMEA staff to maintaining the sovereignty and security of our waters,” he said adding that these assets inspire confidence among the maritime community, supporting the development of the national economy to a higher level.

The MMEA contingent, comprising 350 officers of various ranks, was joined by the Malaysian Maritime Centre band of 41 members.

The MMEA serves as the coordinator for national maritime search and rescue operations across various emergencies at sea and is responsible for securing the Malaysian maritime zone, including the exclusive economic zone extending up to 200 nautical miles from the coastline.

MMEA’s functions include combating piracy and sea robbery, smuggling of drugs and controlled substances, foreign fishing boat invasions, and illegal immigrants. Additionally, the agency plays a vital role in search and rescue operations at sea.

This year’s National Day celebration is themed ‘Malaysia MADANI, Jiwa Merdeka’. The National Day parade was held at Dataran Putrajaya.