National Waqaf Master Plan to be launched next year - Mohd Na’im

PUTRAJAYA: The National Waqaf Master Plan 2025-2030, currently being drafted by the Department of Awqaf, Zakat and Hajj (JAWHAR) and the Malaysian Waqaf Foundation (YWM), is expected to be launched next year, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said the plan, aimed at empowering and coordinating the management and administration of waqaf (endowment) in the country, also involves efforts by state Islamic religious councils and related federal agencies.

“We want to standardise the administration of waqaf in the states because we know the state Islamic religious councils are the sole trustees of waqaf in their respective states.

“With this master plan, we will be able to coordinate administration so that the benefits of waqaf can truly generate economic growth, whether at the state level or for our country,“ he told the media after the launch of the YWM Corporate Waqaf Friends programme here today.

He said under the master plan, YWM would be established as a central agency to consolidate waqaf funds from federal agencies, the corporate sector, and Islamic banking institutions with branches nationwide.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Mohd Na’im emphasised the powerful role of the waqaf instrument in developing the Muslim community.

“I believe that continuous waqaf funding is crucial to ensure the sustainability of waqaf in Malaysia.

“For this purpose, the implementation of economic or productive waqaf should be considered in every waqaf development to generate returns or profits, which can then be used for social purposes,“ he said.