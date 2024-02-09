Navy cadet officer rejected option for treatment three times even though weak - Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian Royal Navy (RMN) officer told the Sessions Court here today that naval cadet officer J Soosaimanicckam rejected seeking treatment three times even though he appeared weak while undergoing training at KD Sultan Idris, Lumut.

Lt R Rashwin, 43, who is now serving as engineering division chief at the Region 3 logistics depot, RMN Base, Langkawi, Kedah said that as soon as he finished his duties on May 19,2018, Soosaimanicckam (the deceased) met with him to ask for time to rest.

“I allowed the deceased (Soosaimanicckam) to sit on a chair next to me. When he was resting, I found he was quiet and looked a bit weak. I asked and suggested to him if he wanted to report in sick and get treatment. But he rejected my suggestion three times,” he said when reading his witness statement in front of Judge Idah Ismail.

The sixth defence witness was providing his testimony in a lawsuit filed by Soosaimanicckam’s father, S Joseph against 11 individuals, including Navy officers, admirals, the Malaysian Armed Forces Council, the Defence Minister and the Malaysian government as the first to 15th defendants.

He answered federal counsel (FC) Abdul Hakim Abdul Karim’s question about the condition of the deceased at that time, stating that he had asked him three times but was rejected and told that he was ok even though Soosaimanicckam was taking deep breaths calmly.

Rashwin, who was then an officer in training with the rank of junior lieutenant of the 11th junior officer application training said he invited the deceased to go out with him in his car.

“He was excited and agreed. I asked him to get ready and he got up and walked to Wisma Kadet at about 11.55 am. My real intention was to take him to the Lumut Armed Forces Hospital. I waited in front of the dormitory to take him to hospital.

“At about 12.15 pm, I was informed by his batchmates that he was very weak and was in the bathroom,” he said, adding that he instructed the batchmates to help prepare the deceased to be brought to the hospital for treatment.

“I saw him walking slowly from the dormitory to the car in front of the dormitory. After about three steps before reaching the back door of the car, Soosaimanicckam fell and liquid came out of his mouth.

“He was carried into the car and I rushed to the hospital. As soon as he arrived, he was admitted to the emergency room by the doctor on duty,” he said.

According to the lawsuit filed on May 19,2021, Soosaimanicckam’s family claimed the defendants were negligent in failing to provide emergency treatment when Soosaimanicckam fell on the day of the incident and negligent in ensuring his health and welfare during training sessions.

On July 29, the High Court ruled Soosaimanicckam’s death as a homicide case and the cause of his death was the direct result of actions by navy officers responsible for cadet training denying him medical treatment.

The trial continues tomorrow.