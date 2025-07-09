Billboard canvas along Federal Highway falls on moving car

A recent viral video showing a billboard canvas landing on a moving car along the Federal Highway has sparked concern online over driver safety.

The incident was shared on Facebook, showing a large billboard canvas detaching and eventually landing on the left side of the road — on a car travelling behind a maroon Perodua Alza.

“This is like a scene from Final Destination,” read the caption of the post.

No official statement regarding the incident has been issued at the time of writing.

Fortunately for the vehicle involved, other cars behind it maintained a safe distance, as no accidents were reported in the aftermath of the incident.

As the video gained traction, netizens expressed horror at the incident and urged the affected driver to take legal action against the responsible parties.

“It fell right on top of that car. Thank goodness the surrounding vehicles kept a far distance,” a user said.

“The driver can file a lawsuit against the billboard company,” another user suggested.

Some commenters criticised the alleged improper installation of the billboard canvas, while others noted the presence of a lorry parked beneath the billboard structure — speculating that maintenance work may have been taking place during the incident.

One user pointed out that Singapore does not allow billboards along busy roads, citing it as a preventive measure against such occurrences.