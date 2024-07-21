Nenggiri by-election: Amanah collaborates with PH component parties

GUA MUSANG: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is actively collaborating with Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties to support Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming Nenggiri state by-election next month.

Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said the party would be assisting the BN candidate and their campaign machinery.

“We need to work hard as a team in the Nenggiri by-election. Today, we launched the machinery, and we will increase our efforts daily until our candidate secures victory,“ he told reporters after the launch of the PH machinery here today.

On June 19, Kelantan state assembly speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared the Nenggiri state seat vacant after Mohd Azizi Abu Naim’s Bersatu membership was revoked on June 13.

The Election Commission has set the Nenggiri by-election polling day on Aug 17, with nomination and early voting scheduled for Aug 3 and 13, respectively.