Nenggiri by-election: Be cautious about spreading AI-generated fake content - Teo

KULAI: All parties are urged to be cautious about spreading fake content especially AI-generated material, on social media during the Nenggiri state by-election campaign, now in its second day.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will continue to monitor social media for illegal postings.

“MCMC’s monitoring is ongoing. I advise social media users to avoid sharing unverified information.

“With advancements in AI technology, creating misleading videos and images has become easier,” she told a press conference after a programme at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Kulai, here today.

She added that MCMC, along with the police and other agencies will continue to oversee these activities and if complaints arise, social media platforms will be requested to remove the offending content.

“Playing up 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues can indeed be investigated by both the police and MCMC. Misuse of network facilities is also an offence, so when a complaint is received, either MCMC or the police will investigate,” she said.

“So far, there have been no reports or complaints. I hope that both government and opposition representatives take this opportunity to exchange their views rationally.

“To the candidates, supporters and social media users, be cautious while campaigning. We can debate, but let it be in a rational manner,” she said.

Polling day for the Nenggiri by-election will be held on Aug 17. The by-election was called following the expulsion of former incumbent Mohd Azizi Abu Naim from Bersatu on June 13.

In the 15th Kelantan State Election last year, Mohd Azizi, contesting under the PAS logo, defeated Barisan Nasional candidate Ab Aziz Yusoff by a majority of 810 votes.