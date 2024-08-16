Nenggiri polls: Attempts by certain parties to influence voters not to vote - Police

GUA MUSANG: The police have confirmed that there have been attempts by certain parties to influence voters not to vote in the Nenggiri state by-election this Saturday.

Kelantan Police Chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the police take this matter seriously and will take stern action against those who make any extreme provocative statements that could disrupt the democratic system and public order.

He said that such actions could be investigated under Section 4A(1) of the Election Offences Act 1954, which is the offence of promoting feelings of ill-will or hostility.

“The police will ensure that the election process runs smoothly without any hindrance and guarantee that all voters will be able to vote safely and freely make their choice without being influenced by any individuals to refrain from fulfilling their responsibilities as voters,” he said in a statement today.

Muhamad Zaki said the police commend the majority of parties or individuals who conduct their campaigns in a healthy manner and adhere to the election requirements.

“Any political party or individual is strictly prohibited from provoking one another to avoid disrupting public order,” he said.

The by-election sees a straight fight between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, also known as Awie, representing the Unity Government, and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, representing Perikatan Nasional (PN).

It was called following a casual vacancy of the seat announced by Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah on June 19, after the incumbent Mohd Azizi Abu Naim ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13