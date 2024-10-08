Nenggiri Polls: BN’s Mohd Azmawi Fikri pledges actionable manifesto

GUA MUSANG: Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Nenggiri state by-election, Mohd Azmawi Fikri Abdul Ghani, has pledged that his forthcoming manifesto will be more than just rhetoric.

Known as Awie, he said that he was investing extra time in discussing the manifesto with BN leaders to ensure its practical implementation.

“I am working closely with the BN leadership to make sure the manifesto is actionable, not just promises. We need to be able to deliver on these commitments if we succeed.

“I want to ensure that this manifesto is not mere rhetoric. Young people want their needs addressed, not empty promises,” he said.

He told reporters this after participating in the ‘Pesta Bola Nenggiri’ football event in Kampung Sungai Asap B, which featured local residents alongside former Kelantan footballers and celebrities.

Former footballers at the event included Mohd Badhri Mohd Radzi, Nor Farhan Muhammad and Daudsu Jamaludin, with celebrities such as Sharol Shiro, Mamak Putih and Fad Bocey also in attendance.

The Nenggiri by-election, scheduled for Aug 17, will be a straight fight between Mohd Azmawi Fikri, representing the Unity Government, and PAS candidate Mohd Rizwadi Ismail, who is contesting for Perikatan Nasional (PN).

It was called after Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared the seat vacant on June 19 because its assemblyman, Mohd Azizi Abu Naim, had ceased to be a Bersatu member on June 13.