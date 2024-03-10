New book launched to uplift student development at UiTM

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the Minggu Destini Siswa (MDS) and the 25th Anniversary of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), the ‘Modul Aspirasi Utama’ book was launched today.

UiTM Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Student Affairs) Prof Mohd Sazili Shahibi said the book focuses on strengthening students’ character development, especially the aspect of making UiTM’s DNA stronger in its scholars.

“Other than that, it focuses on the value of student leadership, mental health care and the challenge of facing current issues and national security.

“It also aims not only to strengthen the academic achievements of UiTM students, but also to equip them with the critical soft skills needed to face future challenges,“ he said in a statement today.

UiTM Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin officiated the book’s launch.