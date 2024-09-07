New site for Bukit Baja Orang Asli village to be gazetted

SHAH ALAM: Some 180 acres of state government land is to be gazetted as the new site of the Bukit Baja Orang Asli Settlement in Dengkil, the Selangor state assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the decision, reached after several discussions between the state government and the Bukit Baja Orang Asli residents, will ensure that the minority group will have their own settlement in the future.

He said the 243-acre residential site they currently occupy has never been gazetted and remains the property of the Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS).

“I would like to clarify that the village has never been gazetted as an Orang Asli village as claimed by the residents, and the land remains under PKNS ownership.

“We have conducted several discussions to achieve a win-win situation, where the Orang Asli village is gazetted, while PKNS is allowed to develop the old site,” he said when replying to Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh (PN-Dengkil) about the status of the customary land of the Orang Asli in Kampung Bukit Baja, which will be developed by PKNS.

Amirudin said the village on PKNS-owned land will undergo redevelopment, including for the Integrated Development Region in South Selangor (IDRISS) project.

He said among the agreements reached to be resolved in stages with the Bukit Baja Orang Asli residents are the provision of an education fund, a village security committee, a cemetery site, a surau, a community hall, a kindergarten, shops, and also on infrastructure costs.

“The state government is also offering basic homes and will cover the cost of temporary relocation until the new homes are completed,” he said.