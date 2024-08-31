NGA participates in National Day parade with JBPM contingent

KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming was notably absent from the main stage of the National Day 2024 celebration held at Dataran Putrajaya today.

However, his absence was soon clarified when Nga made a surprise appearance as part of the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) contingent during the parade. He was seen travelling in the department’s latest asset, the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Vehicle.

Wearing the red warriors’ (firefighters) uniform and accompanied by JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad, Nga was seen enthusiastically saluting and waving at visitors throughout the parade.

“There is no separation between the MADANI government and the people. I hope my participation can inspire a renewed patriotic spirit. Together, we will build a Malaysia MADANI,” Nga said in a post on X today.

Nga’s surprise participation made him the first minister to take part in the National Day parade.

Nga, who also shared videos and photos of himself with the JBPM contingent, expressed deep gratitude and pride for the trust and responsibility bestowed upon him in overseeing the Fire and Rescue Department.

“Let us honour the service, dedication, and sacrifice of our nation’s red warriors. United, we are stronger,“ he said.

This year’s celebration saw the JBPM contingent showcasing 11 teams, 24 vehicles, advanced multifunctional machinery for firefighting and rescue operations, and six specially trained dogs.