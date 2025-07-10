Delay in nationwide ban on vape slammed

GEORGE TOWN: The Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) has renewed its call for an immediate nationwide ban on the sale and use of vape and e-cigarettes, as the issue is already “out of control”.

CAP said some state governments are still in talks with industry players and these engagements delay action, jeopardise public health and could have devastating consequences for Malaysian youths.

“How long will it take to consider banning vape? States that have not yet issued a ban for these products must be responsible if there are death cases, or pay for treatment due to vape use,” CAP senior education officer and anti-smoking activist N.V. Subbarow said in a statement.

He described as alarming Perak’s decision to consider consultations with vape industry stakeholders before deciding on a ban.

On June 4, the Perak government said it would meet electronic cigarette or vape industry players before making any decision on the proposed ban on the sale of such products in the state.

However on June 22, Perak announced it would target a vape sales ban in October, pending final approval by the State Executive Council.

Subsequently on July 5, Perak Health and Human Resources Committee chairman

A. Sivanesan made a U-turn on the matter and confirmed that the state would consult

e-cigarette and vape industry players before deciding on a ban.

A comprehensive study, led by state health director Dr Feisul Idzwan Mustapha is expected to be concluded by next month.

“If there are 50 workers, that’s 50 families at stake,” Sivanesan was quoted by Bernama as saying, while highlighting the need to consider economic and employment impact.

Subbarow said he did not understand why a few state governments were still discussing the ban on vape and e-cigarettes with vape industry representatives.

“It doesn’t make any sense. It’s a waste of time and playing with the lives of children.”

Subbarow said increasing use of vape among teenagers, including young girls, is a national crisis and warned that many are unknowingly being introduced to drug-laced vape liquids.

“Vape and e-cigarettes are destroying the future of the young generation. It has been proven.

“The trend has evolved from fruit-flavoured nicotine liquids to dangerous concoctions laced with stimulants or even narcotics, marketed under names such as ‘zombie’ or ‘magic mushroom’ flavours.

“This is a new culture throughout the world. More vape liquids now contain dangerous drugs.

“These products should be banned to prevent more people from becoming addicted to these synthetic drugs.

“These drug-laced vape flavours are turning many young Malaysians into new drug addicts,” he said.

The association also pointed to recent figures from the Health Ministry showing a sharp rise in adolescent vaping, from 211,084 in 2017 to 301,109 in 2022, involving those aged 13 to 15.

“If the ministry or state governments continue giving unreasonable reasons and delay action to ban vape and e-cigarettes, the number of students and individuals addicted to nicotine-laced vape drug liquid will triple by 2030,” he said.

“Each of the state governments knew this, but they are pretending not to know anything. There is no need for new committees or studies on the issue, as the statistics are there.

“The state governments must take decisive action,” Subbarow said.

CAP praised the Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who recently voiced full support for a total ban on vaping in Malaysia.

His Majesty described vaping as a threat to public health and called for stricter enforcement to address both nicotine and drug addiction among youths.

“Vaping should be banned completely. We must not be lenient, it will only cause further harm to our people,“ His Majesty was quoted as saying.

He also pointed out that there is no point in having various laws and harsh punishments for drug offences if enforcement remains weak, allowing drugs to be easily obtained in the country.

CAP said it would be writing official letters to all state rulers, urging them to instruct their respective governments to impose an immediate ban on vape and e-cigarettes.