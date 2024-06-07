NGA propels durian diplomacy at ASEAN-China Ministerial Roundtable

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming has propelled what is called “durian diplomacy” by serving homegrown durians to the top leaders of ASEAN countries and China at the ASEAN-China Ministerial Roundtable on Construction and Housing (ACMROCH) 2024, recently.

Nga in a statement said this initiative aimed to foster warmer ties and fruitful collaboration between the countries.

During the event, Malaysia’s renowned durians were showcased to key leaders, including China’s Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, Ni Hong.

Nga highlighted that this exchange signified a major milestone in elevating Malaysia’s durians onto the global stage, saying that, last year, durian exports from ASEAN countries such as Thailand and Vietnam to China exceeded RM21.6 billion.

“Specifically for Malaysia, the export value of frozen durians to China surged from RM170 million in 2018 to RM1.19 billion in 2023,” he said.

With the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Malaysia and China allowing for the export of fresh durians, Nga anticipates a substantial increase in Malaysia’s durian exports, projecting a market value of RM5 billion.

He also commended the MADANI government’s initiatives, which are expected to benefit local farmers.

ACMROCH 2024, held for three days and concluding yesterday, was chaired by Malaysia for the first time.

The event facilitated extensive knowledge sharing, policy coordination, and the exploration of mutually beneficial opportunities for sustainable urban development.