Nibong Tebal: Heaven for giant freshwater prawn lovers

NIBONG TEBAL: The existence of several river estuaries in Nibong Tebal, where saltwater and freshwater meet, makes the area very suitable as a breeding ground for giant freshwater prawns.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the estuaries of Sungai Udang, Sungai Bakap and Sungai Kechil are focus areas for anglers, some able to have giant prawns for their meal every week.

In cities, like Kuala Lumpur, the giant prawn is an expensive delicacy not everyone can afford to eat often because of the price.

A resident, Noorihan Ali, 43, said locals can have the giant prawns for their meals as often as they want if they are diligent and prepared to go fishing to catch them.

“Usually in July, the prawns are smaller, but between November to January, there will be bigger prawns, with only four p[rawns weighing one kilogramme.

“However, we normally sell the large and medium-sized prawns to restaurants and food stalls for between RM60 and RM80 per kg, while the small ones are taken home for the family,“ he told Bernama in Kampung Besar, Sungai Kechil here recently.

The father of two said that in most restaurants and food stalls here, the giant prawns are cooked as a curry dish or fried and eaten with rice, or used as an additional ingredient in char kue tiau dishes.

“The demand for the giant prawns is always there, that’s why I have been catching the prawns as a part-time job for the past few years.

“The prawns are easier to catch with a net by going into the river than using a fishing hook and line, but the risk is there because I have seen crocodiles there,” said Noorihan, adding that he goes to the river estuaries three or four times a week to catch the prawns.

