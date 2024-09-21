No 3R related reports in Mahkota by-election campaign so far - Teo

KULAI: The Ministry of Communications has not received any reports related to the 3R (race, religion, and royalty) issues during the Mahkota state assembly campaign so far.

Deputy Minister of Communications Teo Nie Ching expressed hope that it would remain so until the end of the campaign period at 11.59 pm on Sept 27.

“Everyone has been campaigning respectfully, and I hope this continues. All parties are reminded to maintain decorum.

“Provocative actions during campaigning are common, but there have been no extreme issues as of now,“ she told reporters after visiting the JENDELA Phase One Communication Infrastructure Site in Felda Inas today.

Teo, who is also the Kulai member of parliament, also advised those involved in the by-election not to use the name of the late Mahkota state assemblywoman Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, who was also the former Johor UMNO Wanita chief, as part of their campaign.

“This is because certain individuals have been using the late assemblywoman’s name. While it does not touch on 3R issues, we must still observe decency to respect the feelings and sensitivities of the family,“ she said.

This statement is believed to refer to the alleged organisation of a memorial prayer for the late Sharifah Azizah posted on Facebook by a Perikatan Nasional (PN) politician. However, the late Sharifah’s family denied any knowledge of the event.

The Mahkota by-election on Sept 28 will see a straight contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and PN candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

It is being held following the death of the incumbent Sharifah Azizah, 63, on Aug 2 while she was receiving treatment at the Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital.