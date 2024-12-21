SUBANG: Malaysia aims to prioritise the ASEAN power grid and digitalisation as ASEAN Chair next year, as part of efforts to support the growth of intra-ASEAN trade, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He emphasised that discussions had been held with key leaders from several countries on the matter.

“I have discussed with the leaders of Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Brunei, and I said that our main priority is the ASEAN power grid,” said the prime minister during a press conference here today.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said that the ASEAN power grid, which also involves the transmission of alternative energy from Laos and Thailand, initially faced difficulties.

He, however, highlighted that the cost would multiply if it is not utilised.

In August this year, negotiations for the Laos-Thailand-Malaysia-Singapore Power Integration Project, involving the supply of up to 100 megawatts of electricity from Laos via Thailand and Malaysia, were reported to have reached an impasse.

Anwar highlighted Malaysia’s commitment to enhancing digitalisation efforts to establish ASEAN as a strategic and competitive digital hub, aiming to boost intra-ASEAN trade.

“We want to increase intra-ASEAN trade and investment because the geopolitical developments are turbulent.

“Therefore, we must think about strengthening the domestic economy by ensuring stable and robust economic conditions as well as a high level of domestic investment networks,” he said.

Under the theme of “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, Malaysia is set to host over 300 meetings, programmes, and summits related to ASEAN throughout 2025.

Malaysia has previously held the ASEAN Chairmanship in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015.