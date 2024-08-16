No belongings of late Muhammad Nidza Afham reported missing - Police

SHAH ALAM: Police have denied social media reports claiming that documents and personal effects belonging to singer Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar had gone missing when his body was found.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said Muhammad Nidza Afham’s family did not lodge any police reports about the loss of such items.

Therefore, he advised the public not to make unfounded statements or spread unverified information.

“Strict action will be taken against any individual found making excessive speculation or comments,“ he said in a statement today.

The discovery of the 23-year-old YouTuber’s body on the Sungai Klang riverbank on Wednesday had sparked speculation of foul play in his death.

Yesterday, Hussein confirmed that the initial post-mortem results found no physical injuries on Muhammad Nidza Afham’s body, and the investigation will continue as a case of sudden death.