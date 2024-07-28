No hindrance to land development for bumiputeras in Penang - CM

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The state government will not discourage any party from developing land in Penang to increase property ownership among Bumiputeras, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the state government welcomed and encouraged the idea of ​​the Penang Malay Association (PEMENANG) and the interest of UDA Holdings Berhad (UDA) in developing land to increase Bumiputera property ownership in the state.

However, he said the state government needs detailed information if PEMENANG’s proposed plan is to be implemented, and UDA, as the leading property developer, can begin studying the suitability of the land for this purpose.

“I need to get more information from PEMENANG president Tan Sri Mohd Yussof Latiff who suggested that developing land in the George Town precinct could bring 10,000 Malay residents to the city centre (George Town).

“Around Jalan Datuk Keramat, Jalan Perak, Jalan Pattani, Malay areas that might include wakaf land and others for the development of Bumiputera properties in urban areas,” he told a press conference after closing the UDA Carnival 2024@ Penang at Gravitas Jalan Baru Prai parking lot here today.

Also present were UDA Holdings Berhad chairman Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini and UDA president and chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Salem Kailany.

Commenting further, Chow said the project undertaken by UDA for Bumiputeras in Tanjung Tokong, George Town, could serve as an example for other areas in Penang in efforts to develop land involving Bumiputera and Malay interests.

It was reported that PEMENANG had drafted a comprehensive five-year plan to enable Malay families from various economic and professional backgrounds to return to the island by focusing on the areas around Jalan Pattani, Jalan Perak, and Jalan Sungai Pinang, covering approximately 40 hectares.

Meanwhile, Mohd Annuar in his speech said that UDA is keen to offer its role to the federal and state governments to help implement the agenda of Bumiputera property ownership, particularly in urban areas.