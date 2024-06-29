No injuries from gunshot, snare on tiger carcass - Perhilitan

KOTA BHARU: The discovery of a tiger carcass in Sungai Pergau, Dabong in Kuala Krai, yesterday found no sign of injuries from gunshots or snares on the critically endangered beast.

Kelantan director of the Department of Wildlife Protection and National Parks (Perhilitan), Mohamad Hafid Rohani said Perhilitan will conduct a necropsy on the animal, which has been taken to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre in Sungkai, Perak, to determine the cause of death.

“Perhilitan advises the public to be vigilant if they come across wildlife and not to take any action that could endanger their own safety.

“Any complaints and information regarding wildlife can be channelled to Perhilitan,“ he said today

The tiger carcass was found floating in the Pergau River by villagers passing the area yesterday.