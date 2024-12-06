No permit issued for UMS water woes demo - Police

KOTA KINABALU: Police have not issued any permit for the #KamiMahuAir protest gathering scheduled to be held in front of Menara Kinabalu here this Friday (June 14), said Kota Kinabalu District Police Chief ACP Kasim Muda.

He said that the Kota Kinabalu District Police Headquarters (IPD) could not process the organisers’ application because the required documentation was not provided.

He added that the protest organisers, who are protesting the water supply issue faced by Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), could not be reached but a response letter has been sent to them via post and WhatsApp, informing them that the application could not be processed.

“Therefore, the public, especially students, are advised not to participate in this protest gathering,” he said in a statement today.

On Saturday (June 8), Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mustapha Sakmud advised the group of student organisers to use the proper channels, but if they wanted to proceed with the protest, they needed to obtain a permit from the police.

On Sunday (June 9), Mustapha visited UMS to check on the water supply issue at the university and reported that the construction of six tube wells, with a RM3 million allocation from the Prime Minister’s Office, has been completed and will serve as an alternative to address the water supply disruptions.