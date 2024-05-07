Noh Omar joins bersatu

SHAH ALAM: Former Selangor UMNO state liaison chief Tan Sri Nor Omar confirmed today that he has joined Bersatu.

The former Tanjong Karang Member of Parliament said he applied online yesterday without anyone’s knowledge and it was immediately approved.

“I chose Bersatu to continue my political struggle and let’s board a new ship for the sake of religion, race and country,” the 66-year-old said via a video clip shared with the media.

Noh was sacked from UMNO after being involved in a party disciplinary violation during the 15th general election (GE15).