NRES to enhance flood warning sirens ahead of Northeast Monsoon 2024/2025

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) is enhancing flood warning sirens to reduce property damage and loss of life in preparation for the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) 2024/2025, expected to start this November and continue until March 2025.

NRES secretary-general Datuk Dr. Ching Thoo Kim said the unexpected floods in late 2021 prompted the government to take immediate action, including upgrading the siren system.

“For instance, during the floods in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, the sirens were not loud enough for people to hear. Many mistook them for fire or police sirens, resulting in delayed action.

“The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) has now increased the volume of sirens and distinguished them from police and fire sirens by adding a voice message.

“When people hear this sound, they are urged to evacuate to safer locations,“ he told reporters after officiating at the National Climate Forum (FIK) 2024, themed “Northeast Monsoon: Actions and Challenges on the Frontline,“ held here today.

Earlier, in his earlier speech he highlighted that in 2021 alone, floods displaced 400,000 people and resulted in losses of about RM1.3 billion, or 0.4 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product.

“By making adequate preparations during the Northeast Monsoon, we can reduce the impact of flood disasters and ensure there are no loss of lives or significant property damage,“ he added.

Under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK 12), the government has allocated RM300 million to the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) for flood preparedness, along with an additional RM11.8 billion for flood mitigation projects.

In addition, Ching said as part of the Upgrade Project for Surface Weather Observation Stations, 100 conventional weather stations will be upgraded to advanced auxiliary automated meteorological stations.

“Implementing this project will enhance the capabilities of the existing weather network and improve continuous weather monitoring, current weather forecasting, and the timely dissemination of severe weather alerts to the public,“ he said.