Number of flood evacuees in Kedah drops, Perak unchanged as of 8 am

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees in Kedah has dropped to 633 individuals from 212 families as of 8 am today, compared to 840 from 268 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s Disaster Info report, the evacuees are housed in 10 temporary relief centres (PPS).

Kota Setar recorded the highest number, with 276 individuals from 86 families, followed by Baling (247 evacuees from 92 families) and Pokok Sena (110 evacuees from 34 families).

The Department of Irrigation and Drainage’s (JPS) Public Infobanjir website reported rising water levels in three rivers. Sungai Anak Bukit at Taman Aman and Sungai Anak Bukit at Jambatan TAR have exceeded the warning level, while Sungai Kedah at Jambatan Lebuhraya is at alert level.

Meanwhile, in Perak, the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat reported that the number of flood evacuees in the Kampar district remains unchanged, with 16 individuals from five families sheltered at the PPS Dewan Serbaguna Dato Azman Mahalan.

JPS also reported that Sungai Perak in Kuala Kenderong, Hulu Perak, remains at a dangerous level, with the water level recorded at 113.78 metres.