ASEAN reaffirms commitment to Timor-Leste membership by 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: ASEAN has reiterated its commitment to admitting Timor-Leste as its 11th member by 2025, as confirmed during the 47th ASEAN Summit preparations. The bloc emphasised its support for Timor-Leste’s early accession to key economic agreements to ensure seamless integration.

Foreign ministers, in a joint communique issued after the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, acknowledged Timor-Leste’s active role as an Observer and its dedication to fulfilling membership criteria. “We look forward to Timor-Leste fulfilling its roles and obligations as an incoming member state and its commitment to upholding ASEAN’s fundamental principles,” the statement noted.

The ministers also praised Timor-Leste’s progress in aligning domestic policies with ASEAN frameworks, urging further institutional strengthening. “We encouraged Timor-Leste to continue accelerating its institutional capacities and deepening engagement with all ASEAN Sectoral Bodies,” the communique stated.

ASEAN highlighted the importance of Timor-Leste’s contributions to the ASEAN 2045 vision, emphasising resilience and sustainability. The operationalisation of the Timor-Leste Unit at the ASEAN Secretariat was welcomed as a key step in monitoring integration efforts.

The bloc called for sustained support from member states to ensure a smooth transition for Timor-Leste post-accession. - Bernama