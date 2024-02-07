Number of Sabah flood victims rises to 481 in afternoon

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in Sabah rose further to 481 people from 147 families this afternoon, housed at four temporary relief centres (PPS), compared to 464 people from 140 families this morning.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee secretariat said only the Penampang Cultural Hall PPS registered an increase in victims.

“The Penampang Cultural Hall has 296 victims from 97 families, compared to 279 people from 93 families this morning,“ it said in a statement.

It said the number of evacuees at the Sri Putatan Hall remained at 138 people but the number of families increased to 37 from 34 after the Putatan District Welfare Department counted the number of households within a house.

The number of victims at two Tuaran PPS remains unchanged, with 29 people from eight families housed at PPS Dewan Balai Raya Kampung Tutu Selupoh and 18 people from five families at PPS Dewan Balai Raya Kampung Bontoi, Tamparuli.